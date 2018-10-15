ENGLISH

Google Maps Causes Divorce After Husband Spots 'Cheating' Wife Cuddling Another Man

There are funny ways in which people get caught for cheating, and this case of a woman cheating her man is something that she would not have ever expected!

Husband Divorced Wife After Caught His Cheating Wife Google Maps

This is the case of a couple who got divorced after the man found pictures of his cheating wife on the Google map while he was searching for a route!

Check out the bizarre details.

He Was Planning A Destination Ahead Of A Drive

The unaware husband was planning for a destination ahead when he spotted an image of his wife sitting on a bench. In the picture, the woman was seen stroking the hair of another man with his head in her lap.

The Picture Was Taken By A Google Camera Car

According to reports, the picture was taken by a Google camera car in the Peruvian capital city of Lima. The husband who preferred to be anonymous revealed that the photo caught his attention after the woman in the picture appeared to be similar to his wife and she was also wearing the exact same clothes that his wife owned.

The Picture Dated To 2013

Even though the picture dated to 2013, the husband was furious as he confronted her about her past infidelity. The couple divorced later, and their story has gone viral.

These Are Not The Only Bizarre Photos On Google Map

Though this image was not the only one of the bizarre images that were taken for the Google Maps or the Google Street View online resources, there have been plenty of such pictures.

Many Bizarre Pictures Caught On Camera Included

Some of the bizarre pictures available online include people dressed as pigeons or an escaped convict. But most pictures have been of couples having sex by their car or on a lonely road as well.

What do you think of this case? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

