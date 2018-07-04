How Will Humans React If We Discover Alien Life?

Can you imagine what would happen if humans discovered aliens in real life? Are we alone in this vast universe, or is life infinitely diverse throughout the universe?

Well according to science, there are over 100 billion galaxies, and there are nearly 500 billion planets in a milky way, and over 10 billion of them are like the Earth. However, the scientists have not found that an alien life exists in any of these.

What if the humans discover aliens for real? What would be the consequences? Will it be something like the sci-fi movies that we often watch or would it be a different story altogether?

In this article, we give you some facts and possibilities of what would happen if humans discover aliens for real!

Imagine NASA Discovering Ancient Ruins On Venus!

For those who follow astrology, Venus is nothing but a love planet. However, what if NASA discovered any form of ancient ruins on this planet? Do you think it would be great news to find aliens living in reality?

Scientists Have Been Trying To Find Out About Aliens For Centuries Now!

According to reports, scientists have been working hard on finding aliens or any other form of microbe living on a different planet for years! The research work had started in late 1890s, and the research is still on with just very few details available.

The Universe Seems Endlessly Empty!

Since the time scientists have discovered that universe is vast, it makes us wonder if it's the contradiction of aliens that has been blowing the scientists' minds as they find it to be huge, and they call this phenomenon FERMI PARADOX.

All Species Go Through Evolution

According to scientists, all species in the universe, go through the same evolutionary path of life. The development of life on any planet in the universe needs the right star system, and the planet needs to have the right conditions to help the evolution of a living being.

Earth Is The Only Planet Where Life Has Been Found!

Earth meets the needs of the right conditions that support life, with organic compounds. Having said that, the possibility of finding a planet with a similar life sustaining environment is huge considering how vast the universe is. Our scientists have not reached there yet!

We Are Still Waiting For An Encounter!

Even centuries later, we are still waiting for an encounter. However, what confuses our human mind is, would this be good or sad news when we discover the aliens in real?

There Are Possibilities Of Alien Life Existence!

The underlying probability asserts that the alien life must be existing in some part of the vast universe, but we are yet to discover them as there are many possibilities of different hurdles stopping the humankind or even the aliens to discover each other.

Scientists Believe We Would All Be Dead!

According to reports, scientists believe that the human race would get wiped out if we discovered aliens in real. The discovery of alien life would not be as exciting, if we found out they are getting ready to destroy our planet.

What If They Did?

It's reasonable to think, about the possibility of what if they did. It is believed that even if they did try to bombard our planet, it is not a big deal as by the time alien life is found, we would already be on our way to self-destruction from genetic engineering going wrong or due to climatic changes or it could be just anything that would stop the alien invasion! Moreover, another reason could be the great filter that can destroy them even before they reach us.

The Human Reaction Seems To Be Positive On This Discovery!

Reality would probably be far more mundane if humans discovered aliens in real life as studies proved that people whose reactions were recorded on the hoax data about aliens were positive.. So, we leave it up to you to reveal us on how would you respond, if you found out about the aliens existing in real! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.