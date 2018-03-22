Google Is Honouring The Woman Who Helped Clean The Seas Off The Nuclear Bombs: Katsuko Saruhashi

She Broke Many Barriers

She made an impact on the society norms. She was the first woman who earned a PhD in Chemistry from the University of Tokyo in 1957. She was also the first woman who was elected at the Science Council of Japan in 1980.

Image Source: Wikipedia

There Is A Lot More That She Achieved

There is a lot more that she achieved back then, as she was also the first woman who won the Miyake Prize for Geochemistry in 1985. This an award that was named after her mentor, Miyake Yasuo.

Her Research Included

Her groundbreaking research focused on acid rain, the different radioactivity level which was spread through oceans, and she even tracked the CO2 levels in seawater. Her research helped in contributing towards stopping the test of nuclear warheads in the ocean as well.

She Promoted Women Working In The Field Of Science

To promote women empowerment, she also started the Society of Japanese Women Scientists in 1958. The motto of starting this mission was to have more women contributing to the fields of science and world peace.

