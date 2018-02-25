Google Doodle Celebrates The Closing Ceremony Of Winter Olympics

In Today’s Doodle

On the last day of the event this year, the search engine Google has put up the last animated doodle of the Olympics event featuring animated animals as athletes.

Google On Its Blog Released

"Welcome to the final day of the Doodle Snow Games! On this brrr-eezy night in PyeongChang, we're joined by athletes from all over the world who have done their best to prove themselves best in class (or species)."

Google Doodle Celebrates Day 15 Of The Winter Olympics

All Animals Are Seen Enjoying The Show

With the end of the games, in the doodle it is seen that it marked new friendship, as all the participant animals were seen together watching the closing ceremony.

The Blog Further Added

"We've seen crowing over victories and sympathetic hissing over defeats. Through it all, we've seen the animal kingdom celebrate their strengths and play mice together. Lions have become the pride of their hometowns, birds have flocked to see each other on the ice, and millipedes have plodded to PyeongChang to race with the best of them.

Now that we're at the tail-end of the Games, and the final finish-line has been crossed, everybody takes a much needed break to enjoy the fireworks and their new friendships.

Thanks for joining in all the fur-raising excitement over the last few weeks. See you next time, our fine-feathered friends!"



Keep watching our space for more stories on doodles and other interesting trivia!