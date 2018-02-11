Subscribe to Boldsky
Google Doodle Celebrates Day 3 Of The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

Written By:

As the 2018 Winter Olympics Games have started off with Google marking the event with a new doodle everyday.

The event is being held at Pyeongchang, South Korea. To mark the occasion of the ongoing colourful ceremony, Google has introduced a series of Snow Games Doodles.

Today's doodle, which marks the third day of the Winter Olympics, features a polar bear making its way through the gates at top speed, clawing a path to the number one spot.

Google Celebrates Day 2 Of The Winter Olympics 2018 With A Doodle

The polar bear is seen skilfully going down the slope. At the end of doodle, the polar bear quips, "Whew! It's all downhill from here!"

The Google's Snow Games Doodle is the third in a series of 17 from the internet giant's developers. There will be a new doodle everyday, to mark the Winter Olympics that'll go on from February 9 to February 25.

So, watch out for this space to know more about the new doodles that will be coming up in the days to come.

Read more about: google doodle, google, facts
Story first published: Sunday, February 11, 2018, 12:01 [IST]
