Google Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Pi Day With Today's Doodle

What Is A Pi?

The Greek letter Pi is used to symbolise the number in mathematical equations. A 'Pi' represents the ratio of a circumference of a circle to its diameter, which has been calculated to be approximately 3.14159. The size of the circle does not matter, but the ratio remains the same. It is also an eminent fixture in trigonometry.

What’s The Link Between Pi And Doodle?

According to sources, this day, which is March 14th, was chosen as Pi day as the date, which means: "3/14", represents the digits in a 'Pi' up to the first two decimal places. Google doodle however indicates on a pun by creating a fun doodle which represents a ‘pie'.

Google Doodle Celebrates Gabriel Garcia Marquez's 91st Birthday

Some Mathematical Knowledge About The Pi…

A famous mathematician named Archimedes used polygons that had many sides to approximate different circles and determine that Pi was around 22/7 in every case. Pi was first used in 1706 by mathematician William Jones and it gained its popularity after it was adopted by Swiss mathematician Leonhard Euler.

Google Doodle Is Celebrating Winter Paralympics

Pi’s Calculations

Pi is a number which has various uses in Maths and Physics. It's an irrational number that continues infinitely without repetition or any pattern. The most interesting fact is that it has so far been calculated to over one trillion digits beyond its decimal point, with more digits being calculated each time. This calculation plays a vital role in the measure of the circumference and the area of a circle and these measurements are widely used for measuring cylinders, cones, spheres, etc.

How Is The Day Celebrated?

This day is celebrated in many ways, specially with people eating pies. According to reports, this year, NASA has come up with a mathematical challenge named "Pie In The Sky", in which there are different questions that need to be solved by using a Pi. On the other hand, it is also reported that various food companies would offer pizzas or burgers.

Wish to read more Interesting stuff about the doodles? Then keep checking our section, as we bring to you the details on the latest doodles.