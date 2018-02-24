Google Celebrates Day 16 Of The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics With Yet Another Doodle

Today's doodle marks the second last illustration for the snow games happening in South Korea.
Since the game started 15 days ago, there have been new doodles that have been released each day.
Check out on what today's doodle is all about and what the game has in store for you.
Today’s Doodle Is Related To
Today's Google doodle is all about the sport of figure skating. In this doodle, an octopus is seen attempting the world's first double-quad. Later, the octopus is seen landing gracefully and winning the competition.
More About The Doodle
As the animated doodle shows the blue octopus, which scores a perfect 8 on 8 after an impressive spin, at the end of the doodle, it is seen holding on a bouquet after being declared the winner.
The Winning Bit
The octopus in the doodle seems to have competed in the singles' discipline against the crocodile and squirrel.
Google Doodle Celebrates Day 15 Of The Winter Olympics
About The Game
Figure skating is the first winter sport that was included in the Olympics back in 1908. This game includes four disciplines, namely men's singles, ladies' singles, pair-skating and ice dancing.
The Doodles Updates
These doodles are dedicated to the snow games where creatures from the animal world are seen competing against each other in the snow sports.
Tomorrow is the last day of the sports event and we are eager to see what is in store from the Google doodle's team marking the closing ceremony of the event.
Related Articles
- Google Doodle Celebrates Day 15 Of The Winter Olympics
- Google Doodle Celebrates Day 14 Of The Winter Olympics
- Google Doodle Celebrates Day 13 Of The Winter Olympics
- Google Doodle Celebrates 12th Day Of The Winter Olympics
- Google Doodle Celebrates Day 11 Of The Winter Olympics
- Google Doodle Celebrates Day 10 Of The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics
- Google Doodle Celebrates 9th Day Of Winter Olympics
- Google Doodle Celebrates The 7th Day Of Winter Olympics
- Google Doodle Celebrates Valentine's Day & The 6th Day Of Winter Olympics
- Google Doodle Celebrates The 5th Day Of Winter Olympics
- Google Doodle Celebrates Day 4 Of The Winter Olympics
- Google Doodle Celebrates Day 3 Of The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics
- Pick A Key And Know About Your Subconscious Personality
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.