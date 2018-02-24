Google Celebrates Day 16 Of The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics With Yet Another Doodle

Today’s Doodle Is Related To

Today's Google doodle is all about the sport of figure skating. In this doodle, an octopus is seen attempting the world's first double-quad. Later, the octopus is seen landing gracefully and winning the competition.

More About The Doodle

As the animated doodle shows the blue octopus, which scores a perfect 8 on 8 after an impressive spin, at the end of the doodle, it is seen holding on a bouquet after being declared the winner.

The Winning Bit

The octopus in the doodle seems to have competed in the singles' discipline against the crocodile and squirrel.

Google Doodle Celebrates Day 15 Of The Winter Olympics

About The Game

Figure skating is the first winter sport that was included in the Olympics back in 1908. This game includes four disciplines, namely men's singles, ladies' singles, pair-skating and ice dancing.

The Doodles Updates

These doodles are dedicated to the snow games where creatures from the animal world are seen competing against each other in the snow sports.

Tomorrow is the last day of the sports event and we are eager to see what is in store from the Google doodle's team marking the closing ceremony of the event.