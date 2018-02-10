Google Celebrates Day 2 Of The Winter Olympics 2018 With A Doodle

The Doodle Illustrates A Magpie!

Today's doodle illustrates a Magpie, which is a turtle. It is believed to be a good luck symbol in Korea. So, this keeps us hooked on to what the rest of the 16 doodles have in store for us!

The Google Blog Revealed This…

Google revealed in its blog about the doodle, which said: "After a slow start in these games, Turtle is determined to curl with the best of them. This amateur turned profe-shell-nel athlete has stepped into the rink sporting a stone-y look of concentration."

Google Doodle Celebrates The Start Of The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics 2018

This Is The 2nd Doodle Of The Event

This doodle is said to be the 2nd in a series of 17 doodles that are to follow for the winter games, as Google blog has revealed there will be one marking every day of the Winter Olympics, that is, from February 9th to February 25th.

This Event Is Happening for The First Time in South Korea

This is the first time that South Korea is hosting the gaming event, which occurs in a span of four years once, with summer and winter sport competitions occurring alternatively.

So, watch out for this space to know more about the doodles that will be coming up in the days to come.