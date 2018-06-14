A Flight Gets Delayed! Reason? An Alligator On The Highway!

What happens when you are boarding a flight and are excited to visit your holiday spot or visit your grandparents? We definitely can't wait to get on the plane, isn't it? But what if the plane gets delayed for the most unexpected reason? And the reason is as bizarre as an alligator crossing the runway!

Yikes, sounds crazy, right? But this is what happened when a flight to Orlando had one of the strangest reasons behind its delay and the reason was believed to be this.

Though the citizens of Florida may laugh about the entire episode and treat it to be a regular scene, the netizens are going crazy after a passenger posted a video of an alligator casually strolling the runway!

From Begging On Streets To Studying At Cambridge

The man who shared about the incident wrote in his Facebook post: "Only in Florida... a gator held up our Spirit Airlines plane crossing the runway at MCO on the way home from DC."

The Orlando airport officials confirmed the incident and tweeted in a sporting spirit that the pilots had to "pause on the taxiway and give right of way to a local resident out for a morning stroll. Passengers caught a rare glimpse of an alligator trudging from one pond to the next."

For those who're thinking how safe is the place for the authorities to work so closely with the alligators, well, there have been no such incidents reported earlier.

Disgusting Viral Video Of A Man Eating Live Snake! Yikes!!

Wish to read more such interesting stories? Let us know in the comment section below.