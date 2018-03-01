Subscribe to Boldsky
List Of Celebs Who Lost Their Lives In A Bathroom

Posted By:

When the late actress Sridevi passed away, there was a lot of chaos and mystery circulating around her death. The chaos about a healthy person dying, while being hale and hearty, only shocked the world.

But do you know that Sridevi was not the only celeb who lost her life in a bathroom? There are many famous celebrities who've lost their lives in a bathroom and we here at Boldsky bring to you the list of the celebs who've lost their lives in a bathroom!

Celebrities like Elvis Presley, Judy Garland and many more seem to have lost their life in a bathroom. Check them out.

Array

Sridevi

Her death news has still left us with dampened spirits. She is the first female superstar of the Indian film industry. Her original name is Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan and as per reports, she died of accidental drowning in the bathtub of the hotel she stayed at in Dubai.

Array

Elvis Presley

He was popularly known as "The King." The reason for his death was believed to be due to drug overdose. He was one of the greatest singers of all times. He was found dead in the bathroom of his Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee.

Array

Jim Morrison

He was the lead vocalist of a famous band "The Doors." He was just 28 when he died in the bathtub. According to sources, the reason for his death was never known to the world, as examiners denied any chance of foul play in his death. Hence, the autopsy was not done on the body.

Array

Claude Francois

He was a singer and lyricist and was also known as the "National Treasure" of France. His death cause was due to accidental death in the bathtub, when he decided to fix a broken bulb while he was standing in a bathtub filled with water and he got electrocuted.

Array

Judy Garland

She was found dead beside her newlywed husband in the bathroom. According to reports, the reason for her death was told as overdose of the barbiturates drug.

Array

Lenny Bruce

He was a famous stand-up comedian, writer and even a social critic by profession. His actual name was Leonard Alfred Schneider, but he was more popular as Lenny Bruce. His death was due to the accidental overdose of morphine. His body was recovered from the bathroom of his house in Hollywood Hills.

Array

Robert Joseph Pastorelli

He was an American actor who was found dead in a toilet with a syringe in his right arm and after autopsy, the medical reports revealed that he had died of heroin overdose.

All Images Source: Wikicommons

Story first published: Thursday, March 1, 2018, 14:46 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 1, 2018
