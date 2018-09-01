When Doctors Discovered 10,000 Stones From Nutritionist’s Gallbladder

It is often told that one should often practice what they preach as it is important.
People often think that doctors are saints and they do not fall ill. But the fact is that doctors are also humans who need to take care of themselves, and they can get sick too.
This case is an example of a doctor who is a nutritionist by profession and is believed to have been suffering from a rare condition. He had 10,000 gallbladder stones.
Most Bizarre Things Doctors Have Removed From Humans; #3 Is Shocking!
Check out the story below.
He Had Severe Stomach Pain
According to various reports, the doctor who is named Chowdhury had severe stomach pain for one and half month. He ignored the symptoms, but eventually ended up going to the hospital when the pain was severe. The USG showed that the doctor had gallbladder stones
The Doctors Had No Idea About The Number Of Stones
The doctors who operated this nutritionist had no clue on what they were about to discover as the number of gallbladder stones was really high. The doctors revealed that they counted 10,356 stones and eventually had to stop. Though the surgery that was performed on the nutritionist is said to have taken only 40 minutes, counting the stones is believed to have taken a much longer time than expected.
This Is Not The First Case
Doctors revealed that this is the second reported case that is happening in Kolkata in a short span. In the first one, when Dr Makhanlal Saha had operated upon a patient, the man is said to have had about 12,000 stones.
Factors That Cause Gallbladder Stones
Individuals who have had high cholesterol and triglyceride levels are believed to suffer from gallbladder stones the most. They suspect that the deposition of cholesterol might have caused the formation of the stones. Apart from this, genetics and sedentary lifestyle can lead to stone formation in the gallbladder.
Related Articles
- When A Hand-like Structure Appeared In Munnar After The Kerala Floods
-
- Woman Almost Goes Blind After Sleeping With Mascara For 25 Years!
- What Was This Man Thinking When He Inserted 15 Boiled Eggs In His Rectum?
- This Woman Is Addicted To Sex And Is Not Satisfied Even After A 7-hour Session!
- Real-life Stories Of Haunted Dolls Will Give You The Creeps
- Stop Storing Condoms In Your Wallet Or Pocket Right NOW
- Find Out What Your Favourite Dinosaur Reveals About You
- Numerology Reveals The Hidden Secrets About Date Of Birth
- Times When Female Bosses Are Treated In A Different Way Than Their Male Counterparts
- Her Love For Him Is An Example Of True Love!
- She Had A Baby With Her Gay Best Friend Using £3 Syringe
- Mom Had A Zombie Cake Photo Shoot For Her Son’s 1st Birthday