This Disney-obsessed Family Visits Disneyland Every Week

How lucky are those who get to visit Disneyland over and over again? While it remains a dream for many, there are those individuals who seem to be breaking a record by visiting it over 300 times!

Well, here we are revealing to you the details about the family that loves to visit Disneyland every weekend! It doesn't end there as the family of 4 has already visited Disneyland over 300 times and it wishes to continue the tradition!

Disneyland

Here are more details about this family that is crazy about visiting Disneyland every weekend!

The family of Ruvalcabas lives right next door to Disneyland in a town called Norwalk in California. This means that they can visit the park in Anaheim at least once a week!

Every time the family visits Disneyland, the family members are dressed up as different characters! It is said that the mum, Jennifer loves to create all the outfits herself from scratch.

It all started after Jennifer taught herself to sew. Since she is a stay-at-home mum she has made over 60 outfits for her daughter Riley who is just a six-year-old and her two-year-old son Liam has over 20 costumes of his favourite cartoon characters.

To manage the expenses, Jennifer revealed that she buys her fabrics from a local bargain shop since this helps her to save on money.

Since the time Jennifer started posting the pictures of the dresses that she made, she got a good response, and since then she is now making money out of her own Disney costume business!

Even though the family uses the earning from the business, the family members plan to continue funding their trips to Disneyland each week.

What do you think of this crazy family? Let us know in the comment section below.

