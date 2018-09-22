This Bride And Groom Wed In A Naked Beach Ceremony

A couple who love to have a naturist lifestyle decided to have a nude wedding.
This is the story of Anca Arsene who is a 29-year-old dentist, who along with her partner and now husband Valentine who is 34 years old decided to enjoy a naturist lifestyle wedding.
Check out the details about the couple who got married entirely naked along with their guests.
The Wedding Took Place On An Island
The wedding ceremony took place by an ocean on the Italian island of Sardinia. The couple were even pronounced husband and wife by a naked celebrant.
The Couple Just Wore…
While the bride wore a flowing veil, the groom was seen sporting a dapper bow tie. This beautiful couple had ditched their traditional outfits altogether for their wedding.
The Day Was An Intimate Affair
The entire wedding was an intimate affair, with just two naked friends invited to the ceremony. They revealed that their family and friends wouldn't have felt comfortable about nudity. Hence, they did not invite many of their friends.
They Would Have Another Wedding Ceremony As Well
The couple has decided to have another, legally binding marriage ceremony in which they would have clothes on so that their parents and friends can attend the ceremony.
The Couple Had Met Up On A Blind Date
The couple had met up on a blind date, and they found nudist beaches to go to each weekend. They enjoyed the sand and the sun against their bare flesh, and this was when they decided to have a nude wedding.
What is your take on this? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.
Images Source: Youngkin
Related Articles
- Woman Drinks Her Urine Every Day And Claims She Lost Weight!
-
- This Heartbreaking Photo Raised A Fund Of 5 Million In Two Days!
- WTF! Woman Accidentally Poured Hot Chilli Sauce On Her Man’s Private Part!
- Man Born Without Penis Loses His Virginity At The Age Of 44
- A Triangle On These 5 Places Of Your Palm Indicates This
- Do You Know That Your Palm's Colour Says A Lot About Your Health & Fate?
- Her Condition Is So Rare That It Doesn't Have A Name Yet
- Unheard Phobias That Exist!
- 5 Lucky Signs On Your Palm That Reveal Life Secrets
- This Open Prison Allows Inmates To Live With Family And Go Out To Work!
- Man Who Eats 3 Kg Of Mud, Rocks And A Brick Every Day
- 5 L Petrol Was Gifted To This Newly Wed Couple