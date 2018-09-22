Subscribe to Boldsky
This Bride And Groom Wed In A Naked Beach Ceremony

By

A couple who love to have a naturist lifestyle decided to have a nude wedding.

This is the story of Anca Arsene who is a 29-year-old dentist, who along with her partner and now husband Valentine who is 34 years old decided to enjoy a naturist lifestyle wedding.

Couple Wed In A Naked Beach Ceremony

Check out the details about the couple who got married entirely naked along with their guests.

The Wedding Took Place On An Island

The wedding ceremony took place by an ocean on the Italian island of Sardinia. The couple were even pronounced husband and wife by a naked celebrant.

A Ritual Where Married Women Stay Naked For 5 Days

The Couple Just Wore…

While the bride wore a flowing veil, the groom was seen sporting a dapper bow tie. This beautiful couple had ditched their traditional outfits altogether for their wedding.

The Day Was An Intimate Affair

The entire wedding was an intimate affair, with just two naked friends invited to the ceremony. They revealed that their family and friends wouldn't have felt comfortable about nudity. Hence, they did not invite many of their friends.

Engagement Photography Taken To Another Level

They Would Have Another Wedding Ceremony As Well

The couple has decided to have another, legally binding marriage ceremony in which they would have clothes on so that their parents and friends can attend the ceremony.

The Couple Had Met Up On A Blind Date

The couple had met up on a blind date, and they found nudist beaches to go to each weekend. They enjoyed the sand and the sun against their bare flesh, and this was when they decided to have a nude wedding.

What is your take on this? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Images Source: Youngkin

