This Bride Rode Harley To Her Wedding!

There are so many things that we wish to do on our big day! From organising crazy theme parties to even holding on the age-old bachelor's party and a lot more, everything seems crazy and unique at this time.

However, there are those different brides who wish to stand out from the regularly themed weddings, especially when it is regarding their arrival at the altar!

Here, we are sharing a video of a young bride who is seen riding a Harley, and the video has gone viral for all good reasons.

Bride Riding Harley To Her Wedding Hall!

The lady who is the bride is seen riding a Harley in her wedding dress while heading to her wedding hall. She revealed that she had always loved Harleys for quite a while and she had started riding bikes around five years prior.

The bride whose details are not revealed much further added that she adored Harleys for quite a while and started riding bikes around five years prior.

About her partner, she revealed that he also loves to ride Harley and that the couple had met on Tinder.

She also revealed that one of the reasons why she said a yes was because her now-husband had a photo of his Harley in some distant lovely place and she felt that he was the man for her!

The sassy attitude with which the bride is riding the bike is giving severe goals to the girls who wish to try something different.

So do you know a bride like this? Let us know in the comment section below! For more exciting videos, check our section Pulse.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 20:43 [IST]
