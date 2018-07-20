Couple Goals: Wife Gifts Husband Enchroma Glasses

What is the best gift that you can gift your partner on the wedding day? The gifts that we often plan to gift our partners on this day are generally the ones that we wish them to remember for life.

Here is a beautiful video in which a bride is seen gifting her groom a pair of enchroma glasses. This is the heartwarming moment when the groom is given the specialised enchroma glasses on his big day as a gift from his new wife!

For those who are wondering on what enchroma glasses are, we here to brief you about them! These are the glasses that help those who are colour blind to see correctly. The best bit about these glasses are they hardly cost a small fortune which makes them affordable, yet they have an immense impact on the wearer as they tend to see things in a better way!

The bride Blaire Ahlers, 24, believed that this would be the perfect gift for her husband, Griffin. After all, what better way to show your beloved one that you care, than gifting them with things that make their lives better!

The viral video shows the moment a groom saw the world in full colour for the first time on his wedding day when his bride surprised him with a pair of specialised glasses. The bride Colorblind Griffin said that everything looked "kinda dull" before he tried on the Enchroma glasses and that they have been "life-changing".

The groom is seen being moved to tears when his wife presented him with these 'magical' glasses on their special day. When he opened the surprise box, he was instantly happy as the colour-blindness glasses was something that he needed the most.

The beautiful video shows the groom Griffin holding a box and walking outside the house to embrace the world of colours, for the very first time in his life.

Such beautiful videos remind us to cherish the simple things in life, like vision and colours.