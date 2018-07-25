Things That Are Completely Illegal In India, But Are Still Out There

Being a democratic country, India is a nation that is also famous for breaking the rules. There are so many new rules that come up each day, and there are those who are a perfectionist when it is all about breaking the rules!

Here, in this article, we are sharing the details of some of the banned things in India, but the ban of these things makes us wonder if they are only for the records or are they really banned!

So, go ahead and check the list of things that are officially banned in India, but people think they are NOT!

Things That Need To Be Banned In India

Child Labour

You see them in roadside restaurants, coffee bars, carports, shops and all around. A significant number of them are notwithstanding functioning as local help. The Child Labor (Prohibition and Regulation) Act was executed in 1986 and extended in 2006 and 2008. Be that as it may, it didn't assist much with changing the scene of child labour in the nation.

The issue is, even though it has been authorised, the experts can't drive individuals from sending their youngsters to work rather than a school because a large segment of such families originates to a significant degree from the poor part of the general public.

Be that as it may, a more strict approach could guarantee individuals are abstaining from bringing forth kids to earn out of them.

Piracy

This is one of those illicit exercises that we wouldn't fret by any stretch of the imagination. The free music industry has relatively vanished in India since record names are not by any stretch of the imagination excited about marking performers whose collections can be just replicated and sold in the markets without the name getting any cash.

Bollywood also faces the brunt of the prospering robbery industry and investigations have demonstrated that the misfortune caused is about Rs 16,000 crores.

A report has additionally said the loss is more than 800,000 employed in media outlets as an impact of the piracy.

Red Light Areas

Each city has it. The red light regions related to the sex business are flourishing alongside other anti-social activities with least interference from the authorities.

Unlicensed prostitution, mishandling, and sex-rackets are only a piece of the normal daily existence in these regions. Youngsters are conceived in houses of ill-repute, grow up with whores and pimps, and it looks like it will continue in the more extended run.

Child Abortion And Sex Determination

Both are illicit in India, yet centres offering the same are plenty. We get a kick out of the chance to feel that we are past those repulsive days when India would consider a girl child as a burden and nip it in the bud. However, despite everything, we are still carrying on the tradition in some part of the nation.

The laws against the act of sex determination had been implemented in 1994; however, the number of female fetus abortions has not dipped.

Selling Backyard Brewed Alcohol

The issue with illicit alcohol is that they frequently contain battery acids, compound solvents, and methyl liquor which can prove to be fatal to humans.

The laws against the offering of such liquors are strict in India, yet the business is a flourishing one.

People who are poor are addicted to these cheap alcohols, and the number of deaths caused by desi daru consistently is nothing less than a shock.

There is many more such stuff that is prohibited in India. Let us know your list as well in the comment section.