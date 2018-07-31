Mum Who Had 2 Wombs Conceived In Both At The Same Time And Delivered Twins

When a woman gets pregnant, it is one of the best feelings in the world. The happiness instantly doubles up once she realises that she is carrying twins.

One such story is of a woman who realised that she is blessed with two wombs when she got pregnant and her happiness knew no bounds when she discovered that she was pregnant in both her wombs at the same time!

The Chances Of Such Pregnancies Are Less

The chances of having two wombs are 500 million to one, with less than a hundred examples at any point recorded around the world, and only a bunch in Britain have documented such cases.

Most Women Are Not Aware Of This Condition Until...

Most pregnant women are unaware of this condition until they develop complications during pregnancy. This condition is known as the bicornuate uterus, carrying one baby on one side.

The Risk Of Having Two Wombs

Medics reveal that many risks may crop up when women have two wombs. One of the main dangers includes miscarriage and even premature birth.

This Woman Was Lucky!

Though having two wombs is uncommon in itself, having an egg in both, and the eggs getting fertilised at the same time and giving birth with hardly any complications shows that this woman was lucky as both the babies were healthy.