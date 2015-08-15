Just In
Gandhi Jayanti 2021: 8 Things To Learn From Mahatma Gandhi
This independence did not come easily. There is a history of battle, bloodshed, crude politics and brave martyrs behind the independence of India. In the crowd of violent revolutions, the man who step aside and held the torch of non-violence high was Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi aka Mahatma Gandhi. He is the man of men who are the sole architect of independent India.
10 Ways To Celebrate Independence Day
But it will be very trivial if Mahatma Gandhi is recognized only as a freedom fighter. He is the builder of a whole nation. 'The Father of the Nation’ not only revolted against the colonialism of the British but also taught millions of people the mantra of non-violence. In every sector of human life- political or social- Mahatma Gandhi stands as an institution himself to show the correct path. There are innumerable things you can learn from Mahatma Gandhi.
It is not easy to state only 8 things you can learn from Mahatma Gandhi. It was his non-violent non-cooperation movement that stirred the base of British rule. Today, when the world is torn apart by communalism and terrorism is snatching humanity from people, it is his teachings that give a ray of hope to humankind. What are the 8 things you can learn from Mahatma Gandhi? His whole life is a lesson to Indians as well as people of the world. Here are certain things you can learn from Mahatma Gandhi-
1. Don’t Run after Material Possession
the man spent his years only in a simple piece of cloth and a stick. This only suggests that he was a man of high thinking and simple living. Therefore, it is his life that teaches to control your craze for material belongings and lead a simple life.
2. Your Thoughts Decide Your Work
it is one of those things you can learn from Mahatma Gandhi. He always said that a man always do what he thinks. It is his thought process that describes his personality. So, positive thinkers can achieve their goal easily while pessimistic can only regret over failure.
3. Never Lose Faith on Humanity
one of the most important teachings among 8 things you can learn from Mahatma Gandhi. He used to tell that one black spot on it can never destroy humanity as it is as vast as the sea. So, you may face distress in life but keep faith in it.
4. Less Food Consumption
he always preferred vegetarian diet and used to have very small meal. His thought was completely against the extravagant indulgence into junk foods which only deteriorate human health.
5. Never Stress
you have read many articles about it or doctors also suggest this to stay healthy. Did you know that Gandhiji was well aware about this mantra of modern lifestyle? He practiced yoga and meditation to keep him calm and focused.
6. Consistency Is Needed and Never Give Up
which 8 things you can learn from Mahatma Gandhi? Go through his life and see how he faced the struggle, still never broke down. Repeated imprisonment could not curb his indomitable spirit. So, make your goal, be consistent and never stop trying until you succeed.
7. Find Your Inner Peace
it is the valuable teaching of Gandhiji that defines the actual meaning of peace. Often people think peace is an outside matter and can be disturbed by any external intervention. Mahatma Gandhi told that peace is the inner matter which must not be stirred by any external force.
8. Forgiveness Makes You Strong
last but not at all least among the 8 things you can learn from Mahatma Gandhi. He teaches that those who forget are stronger than those who keep ideas of revenge. If you want to forgive you must be a man of strong values. That makes you a complete human being.