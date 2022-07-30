Just In
- 1 hr ago Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Go Regal For Manish Malhotra At Mijwan 2022
- 1 hr ago August 2022: List Of Important Festivals And Fasts This Month
- 2 hrs ago August 2022: Check Out The Lucky And Unlucky Signs This Month
- 2 hrs ago FDCI ICW 2022: Sara Ali Khan In Glittery Ensemble For Falguni And Shane Peacock
Don't Miss
- News Suspected case of monkeypox in Bengaluru; 55-year-old African national samples to be sent to NIV
- Sports Chess Olympiad 2022: Woman GM Vaishali R excited for herself and brother Praggnanandhaa
- Finance Is your Aadhaar Number Genuine? Follow These Steps To Find
- Movies Ramarao on Duty OTT Release Date and Time: Ravi Teja's Film To Be Streamed On SonyLIV?
- Technology Latest Jio Prepaid Plans With 2GB Of Data A Day; Packs From Rs. 249 To Rs. 2,879 Explained
- Automobiles BMW Recalls iX and i4 EVs Over Battery Issues - Owners Told Not To Drive, Charge Or Park Vehicles Outside
- Education ATMA Result 2022 Declared At atmaaims.com, Here’s How To Download Scorecard
- Travel List Of Tiger Reserves In India: International Tiger Day 2022
Mumbai Woman Dies After Accidentally Eating Poisonous Tomatoes
In a bizarre incident, a woman in her late twenties Rekhadevi Phulkumar Nishad, died after accidentally eating poisoned tomatoes.
According to the news report, Nishad had injected tomatoes with rat poison around 21 July to kill rodents in her house. A week later, while watching television, she unknowingly picked those poison-laced tomatoes to add them to Maggi, and consumed the food.
- lifeViral Video: Swiggy Delivery Agent Waits Without Raincoat At Traffic Signal Amid Heavy Rainfall
Her ingesting of the tomatoes laced with rat poison have caused her to vomit hours after eating the food, eventually killing her. According to police, there were no people in the house when the incident took place. Hours later, when her husband and brother-in-law had arrived, she complained about her deteriorating health, to which they rushed her to the nearest Shatabdi hospital. Unfortunately, she died on 27 July (Wednesday), following which the police registered a case of accidental death.
Why Is Rat Poison Toxic?
Rodenticides, also known as "rat poison," are made of wide array of toxic chemicals. According to a study published in the journal National Centre For Biotechnology Information (NCBI), rat poisons are basically categorised into three categories based on their labels: danger, warning, caution.
Rodenticides with a label of "danger" may include toxic chemicals like thallium, strychnine, aluminium phosphide, arsenic, elemental phosphorus and sodium monofluoroacetate. On the other hand, rat poisons with the label "warning" may contain cholecalciferol and alpha-naphthyl thiourea, while those with the label "caution" may contain anticoagulants like warfarin and red squill. [1]
- insyncAustralian Scientists Discover Superworms That Digest Styrofoam, Offering Hope For Plastic Waste Management
When ingested, these rat poisons tend to decrease the clotting ability of the blood, thus making the blood thinner and causing internal bleeding or sudden bleeding from the skin, nose or gums. Other symptoms may include vomiting, shortness of breath, stomach problems, swelling in the brain, loss of consciousness and kidney damage. Longer exposure to rat poison may lead to coma and death.
Treatment For Rat Poison Toxicity
In the case of rat poisoning, a person needs to be taken to the nearest hospital immediately for supportive treatment methods like support for breathing and circulation. Based on the patient's severity, a medical expert may administer vitamin K, which is an effective antidote for rat poisoning. Other suggested treatment methods may include intravenous fluids, ipecac and medications to control certain symptoms.
- nutritionDo You Know These Benefits Of Tomato For Weight Loss?
- nutrition10 Foods Rich In Chromium You Should Know
- nutrition12 Best Foods To Cleanse Your Arteries
- wellness10 Most Common Foods That Could Cause Food Poisoning
- wellness15 Indian Foods For Heart Patients To Have A Healthy Heart
- wellnessCancer Dies When You Eat These Foods! Find Them Out Now!
- nutrition40 Foods That Fight Cancer Cells Growth
- nutritionReasons Why You Must Add Tomatoes To Your Everyday Diet
- gardeningSimple Tips To Keep In Mind While Growing Tomatoes
- disorders cureGreen Tomato Remedy To Reduce Varicose Veins
- wellnessFoods That Causes Joint Pain
- skin careFoods That Help To Get A Clear Skin