McDonald’s Outlet Bans Minors From Entering There After 5 PM: Here’s Why

McDonald's, one of the most famous fast food chains worldwide, has recently come up with a new rule in which they have restricted the entry of minors, or those under the age of 18, after 5:00 pm, unless accompanied by an adult.

The reason behind the restriction on minors is said to be their 'anti-social behaviours. The incident occurred at McDonald's in Church Street, Liverpool, England.

According to the management of the food company, the decision was made in response to verbal and physical abuse directed at employees.

A spokesperson at the burger giant told a leading American news company that there had been an increase in cases of anti-social behaviour by minors, and the company's employees were verbally and physically abused.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to crime and anti-social behaviour, and have temporarily restricted restaurant access to U18s from 5 pm. This decision was not taken lightly and we are working closely with the police to find a resolution and help reduce these incidents," the spokesperson said.

What Is Verbal Abuse?

Workplace verbal abuse includes yelling, name-calling, downgrading remarks, cruelty and offensive or obscene language. It also includes harassing remarks about race, religion, gender, or sexual orientation.

The act of harshly criticising or insulting another person comes under the category of verbal abuse. It is a harmful type of communication marked by underlying anger and hostility and intended to undermine the other person's self-concept and cause negative emotions.

Such kinds of behaviour are used by some people to manipulate or control others or to exact revenge.

What Is Physical Abuse?

Physical abuse is an act that causes bodily harm or trauma to another person or animal. All categories of people, such as children and adults, can be victims, such as in cases of domestic violence or workplace aggression. It also includes physical assault or physical violence, as well as sexual abuse.

Story first published: Thursday, August 4, 2022, 16:30 [IST]