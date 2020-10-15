World Food Day 2020: History, Theme And Significance Of This Day Life oi-Prerna Aditi

Every year 16 October is observed as World Food Day worldwide. The day marks the anniversary of the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organisation, established in 1945. The da The celebration of this day aims at eradicating malnutrition and food shortage.

On this World Food Day, we are to tell you more about this day. Scroll down the article to read more.

History

In the year 1979, the members of the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organisation, founded the World Food Day during the 20th conference. It was then decided that the day will be observed every year on 16 October. However, it was on 5 December 1980, when the members of the UN agreed to observe this day. Thus, World Food Day is being celebrated from the year 1981 to emphasise the importance of Food.

Theme

In order to observe the Day in a better way and spread awareness regarding the issues related to food, every year a theme is decided for this day. Though the theme for World Food Day 2020 isn't yet revealed, people are hoping the theme will be decided by keeping the coronavirus pandemic in mind. It will be focusing on providing nutritious food to those who have little to no access to a healthy and proper diet. Also, the day will be celebrated by ensuring that each and everyone works together to eradicate hunger and malnutrition from the world.

Significance

The day is observed with an intention of spreading awareness about the condition of people who are suffering from nutrition deficiencies.

It also emphasises the need of making necessary food items available to every single human present on this earth.

Efforts are made to make people understand the importance of consuming healthy and nutritious food.

The main objective of observing this day is to make food a basic right of every human being.

Several programmes, campaigns, ad films and short movies are released to spread awareness about the issues related to malnutrition and food shortage.