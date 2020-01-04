ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    World Braille Day 2020: Facts You Need To Know About Braille Language

    By

    Every year 4 January is celebrated as the World Braille Day to mark the birth anniversary of Louis Braille, the man who invented Braille language.

    For people who don't know, this is the language used by the blind and visually impaired people for reading and writing. It was in 2018 when the United Nations (UN) declared 4 January to be a day of International significance.

    In order to know more about this day, Braille language and its invention, scroll down the article to know more about this day.

    Also read: Sachin Tendulkar Shares Heartwarming Video Of A Differently Abled Boy Playing Cricket

    1. Louis Braille was a Frenchman who thought of inventing a language for blind people after he lost eye-sight during his childhood in an unfortunate incident.

    2. It was in the year 1824he was a 15-year-old boy, and yet he developed an alphabetical code that could be used for night writing language. Later in 1829, this code included musical notation, which was then revised in 1837 and had raised dots in rectangular blocks.

    3. Later this revised night writing language was named Braille Language to honour the inventor.

    4. Initially, Braille language was based on the night writing system of Charles Barbier. However, Louis Braille revised the language and made it better for blind people to use it for reading and writing.

    5. Braille language not only includes raised dots but also raised arrows, bullets series of dots, lines, etc. A Braille cell will include six raised dots which are arranged in two separate columns, each having three dots.

    6. Braille language is considered as a connecting bridge between the visually challenged people and the ones who can see.

    7. The intention behind celebrating World Braille Day is to encourage the society and business organisation to give job opportunities to people who are visually challenged.

    8. On Braille Day, several NGOs and organisations across the world organise essay writing competitions, debate competitions and many other co-curricular activities to create awareness among people and encourage people to make the society more inclusive.

    9. It is often seen that hotel and restaurant owners do not present their menu for blind people in Braille language and therefore, those who are working for the welfare of visually impaired people, look forward to bring some positive change through this day.

    Canadian Man Carries His Amputated Arm Wherever He Goes!

    10. Today schools across the world, especially in United Kingdom (UK), have Braille language in their curriculum for their visually challenged students to make school education more inclusive, but it was introduced in UK schools in 1916 only.

    More News

      Read more about: louis braille world braille day
       
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue