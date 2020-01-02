ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Viral: Sachin Tendulkar Shares Heartwarming Video Of A Differently Abled Boy Playing Cricket

    By

    No matter how cliche it may sound but it is true that 'Where there is a will, there's a way'. The one who has a passion for something will surely find a way to achieve it. Recently an adorable video became viral and it was shared by the Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The 55-second video showed how a differently-abled kid plays cricket like a pro!

    Canadian Man Carries His Amputated Arm Wherever He Goes!

    It was on 31 December 2019 when Sachin Tendulkar took it to Twitter to praise a little champ and his dedication to the game. The boy identified as Madda Ram is differently-abled and is unable to walk or stand and yet you can see him playing cricket with ease. Not only he hits the cricket ball with his bat but he also takes run by crawling at a faster pace. You will be amazed to see his speed and dedication towards his team. Without any sign of worry and pain on his face, this boy seems to be a pro in cricket.

    The caption of this viral post read- "Start your 2020 with the inspirational video of this kid Madda Ram playing cricket with his friends. It warmed my heart and I am sure it will warm yours too."

    The video went viral in no time and till now it has garnered 457k views. This made the netizens emotional. They not only praised the kid but also seemed to be amazed by his spirit. This boy is a true inspiration for people who dream and achieve it no matter what comes in their way. In fact, one should never give up and focus on becoming the best version of themselves by using will-power and grit.

    New Year 2020: Inspiring Resolution Ideas You Can Have This Year

    Twitter Reactions On This Post Will Warm Your Heart This New Year

    More VIRAL VIDEO News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue