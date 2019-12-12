Video Of Dog Eating A Slice Of Watermelon Like A Human Is Going Viral Life oi-Neha Ghosh

Animals are always a bit more excited in whatever activity they do and we humans derive pleasure in watching them. Every day we come across many funny animal videos on social media which make us laugh to the core.

One such cute and funny video of a dog named Cheshire, eating a slice of watermelon just like a human, will surely make your day.

The owner feeds the dog a slice of watermelon

As the owner held a piece of watermelon in front of the dog. The dog looked at it for a while and he started eating it the way humans do. And we found it really cute and beautiful!

The dog ate the whole watermelon leaving us amazed

As we can see in the video, the dog is eating the piece of watermelon carefully. We are surprised that he even knows not to eat the rind and we really like his gentle, human-like approach to eating.

The video was posted by Jenelle Bnstr on Twitter which went insanely viral and garnered over 360,000 likes in just a few days. Watch the video here.

The way my dog eats watermelon is everything 😂 pic.twitter.com/DOnklK9uEP — jenelle ✿ (@JenelleBnstr) June 5, 2018