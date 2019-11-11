9 Traits Of November Born People That You May Not Know Life oi-Prerna Aditi

Different people have different traits according to their birth dates, day, time and months. These traits tell us what type of person someone is. Therefore, today we are here to tell you about some of the personality traits that are quite common among people born in the month of November. So if you are a November born then this one's for you.

1. They Are Extremely Creative

People who are born in November are quite creative. Though being a creative person is not that easy, it is never tough for those who are born in the month of November. Being innovative and creative is not a difficult thing for them. They are always interested in thinking something out of the box and then giving their best in whatever they do.

2. They Are Blessed With Good Looks

There is no denying the fact that people born in November are blessed with good looks. If you know someone who is a November born, you may agree that he or she is indeed good looking and has a personality that is hard to resist. Not only this, these people are quite popular in their circle and others may get jealous of their popularity.

3. They Prefer Working Hard To Achieve Their Goals

One of the best things about November borns is they prefer doing hard work. For them, there is no shortcut when it comes to achieving their goals. For that reason, they are always keen to make sure they are able to avoid any mistake at the eleventh hour. They can extract the best results from whatever they do as they work hard to complete the work assigned to them. For them, giving a hundred percent in their work is an important thing. Also, they do not fancy the idea of being late.

4. They Are Always Loyal

People born in the month of November will be anything but disloyal. When it comes to their friendship and relationship, November borns always remain loyal. If you are in a romantic relationship with a November born, you can happily put your trust in him or her and stop worrying about being cheated. Even your November born friends won't leave your side in the time of crisis and will stick with you till the end.

5. They Can Be Furious At Times

Though November borns are quiet and humble people, they can be angry at times. Usually, they always prefer to stay untouched from fights but when provoked, they can become furious. You may not know but a November born is among people who decide to seek revenge from those who did wrong to them or to their loved ones. At times, they may control their anger to make it their strength and determination.

6. They Like To Be Transparent With Others

November borns follow a strict rule when it comes to right and wrong. They can't choose to remain silent if they see something wrong is happening around them. They like to be transparent and expect the same from others. They are not biased and they step up whenever something wrong happens around them. They also make sure to sort out any kind of misunderstandings.

7. They Are Emotional Beings

Though November borns are super confident about themselves and their skills, they become quite emotional when things don't go as expected. They may lose their patience and feel low during the tough situation or when they are unable to get out of a problem. Sometimes, other people may take advantage of November borns. These people are emotionally vulnerable and may easily open up to those who are around them.

8. They Are At Times Misunderstood

Since people often see Novembers born as soft, decent and humble people, they are often misunderstood when angry. During such times, others may assume November borns to be self-centered and not very fond of harmony, but that is not true.

9. They Like Privacy

November borns are quite private and prefer to keep their secrets to themselves. They take time to trust new people and always protect themselves from the toxic and cunning people around them. But, that doesn't mean, these people don't socialise with other people. They do but on their own terms.

So, if you know a November born, then make that person feel special by sharing this post with him or her.