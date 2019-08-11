International Youth Day 2019: Problems Faced By Today’s Youths Life oi-Shivangi Karn

"The youth of today are the leaders of tomorrow" - Nelson Mandela

So, what defines youth? The dictionary meaning of youth is "the period between childhood and adult age". But, we all know that we can speak, discuss and understand so much more about the young generation of today. This is the time of them to make the most of their situations and become the shinning leaders of tomorrow.

The day is recognised by organising several concerts, events, workshops, campaigns and meetings are held by many private and government officials to so that we can understand the youths of today in a better manner rather than criticising or judging them for their choices.

But, there are also few who need help or guidance to face the tough situations in life. While some are strong enough to face the challenges, others may need a new direction like an anchor on a boat to guide them in their journey.

Today's youth is inheriting a world on fire🔥#TransformingEducation means teaching them the facts & giving them the tools to take #ClimateAction🧯



This #YouthDay, stand up for education for a generation that will deliver the #GlobalGoals!https://t.co/mYmTwhNgdW pic.twitter.com/Ksl5im4oiL — UNYouth (@UN4Youth) August 7, 2019

The United Nations (UN) recognises youth as a person between the age group 15-24. There are about 1.8 billion youth across the world, who form the the largest population among all age groups. But sadly today, the youth faces many difficulties related to health, education, economic conditions,and others. Thus, to raise awareness regarding their well-being, every year International Youth Day is celebrated on 12th August, so that there is a proper platform for them where they can seek help or become aware of the problems around them, and work on them accordingly. International Youth Day was designated by the UN General Assembly in the year 1999.

2019 Theme Of International Youth Day: 'Transforming Education'

This year's theme on International Youth Day is 'Transforming Education'. The main goal on this day is to make education accessible to everyone, ensure the quality of education, and encourage lifelong learning opportunities. The day will examine how all the private and government bodies will help in making education a powerful tool to win their 2030 agenda i.e. Sustainable development.

This year's #YouthDay, we will be #TransformingEducation!



It's the 21st century - time for quality education that is

🤗inclusive

↔️equitable

👨‍🏫relevant



Everyone should get an equal shot at quality education they need in the modern world. https://t.co/mYmTwhNgdW pic.twitter.com/GwEepQRP6i — UNYouth (@UN4Youth) August 2, 2019

Problems Faced By the Youth-

1. Education: Youths of today demand for more career-oriented courses and real scenario courses than the boring theories.

2. Corruption: Youths of today should be aware of the current corruption and methods to deal with it if the situation comes. It is necessary for them to understand the difference between right and wrong.

3. Job: Jobs for young graduates are very hard nowadays as illiterates are willing to do any job for payment while educated ones only look for a job in their respective fields.

4. Drug/Alcohol Abuse: Due to a lot of mental issues and tensions, often youths get addicted to alcohol and drugs, which in severe circumstances can lead to death.

5. Single Parent: Due to increase in divorce rates, nowadays, single parenting likely to cause many behaviour disorders in children and they are at higher risk of psychological and developmental problems.

6. Peer Pressure: 'Oh man, you don't do this?' is the question that has destroyed or affected most youths of today. The comparison and mocking the capacity to perform of your peers can lead to emotional disturbances in some.