International Yoga Day 2021: History, Theme And Significance Of This Day

International Yoga Day is a yearly event that is observed on 21 June every year. The day coincides with the Summer Solstice every year. It was in 2015 when the celebration for Yoga Day first began. For those who don't know, International Yoga Day is a global event and the preparations begin 3-4 months prior to the day. Today we are here to tell you more about this day. Scroll down the article to read on.

History

In 2014, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed to observe 21 June as the International Yoga Day. He made the proposal during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly. He referred to Yoga as an "invaluable gift of India's ancient tradition". The proposal was backed by 177 nations. In the same year, the United Nations mandated the day to be observed across the world.

Theme For International Yoga Day

The theme for International Yoga Day 2021 will be "Yoga For Well-Being". The theme seems quite relevant in these covid times. The theme has been decided for spreading awareness related to one's well-being and breaking the chain of coronavirus.

Significance

People observe this day by participating in Yoga practice organised at a large scale.

Several seminars and practice sessions are organised to make people aware of the benefits of Yoga.

The reason behind choosing 21 June for this event was to mark the Summer Solstice in the Northern Hemisphere. Since it is the longest day of the year and holds great significance in most parts of the world, PM Modi proposed to observe International Yoga Day on the same date.

At present, people across the world have acknowledged the benefits of practicing yoga.

These days, people are making careers in the field of Yoga and meditation.

Story first published: Monday, June 21, 2021, 10:24 [IST]