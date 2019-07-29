International Tiger Day 2019: History And Significance Life oi-Amritha K

International Tiger Day is observed on July 29, every year. The day is celebratedto raise awareness on the conservation and protection of tigers and their natural habitats.

The current reports on the number of tiger population around the globe are rather disheartening, revealing a 95 per cent loss in the overall number since the beginning of the 20th century - which is a dark reality in comparison to the high numbers of 1,00,000 or more of the largest species of the cat family.

History Of International Tiger Day

Also known as Global Tiger Day, the day contributed to spreading awareness on the majestic beings was established in 2010 at Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia.

With the globe witnessing a rampant decline in the number of wild tigers, questions of the species being on the verge of extinction have been reported. The Governments with tiger-populated countries vowed to double the tiger population by 2020, in the summit.

Set up by the governments of 13 different countries, the countries aim to double the number of tiger population by 2022 - called the TX2 goal.

Significance Of International Tiger Day

With the rampant decrease in the number of tiger population, various reasons can be accorded to its cause. That is, poaching and illegal trade, habitat loss due to deforestation, climate change, man-animal conflict, increasing tourism, lack of funds for conservation are the major causes that contribute towards the declining number of tiger population.

Therefore, International Tiger Day is celebrated with respect to examining the situations that cause the decline and contribute towards the establishment of sustainable conservation of the tiger population, and hopefully reach the expected number by 2020.

International Tiger Day In India

Commemorating the majestic cats, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a census report of tigers in India today. In India, International Tiger Day is celebrated religiously, with wildlife protection organizations and government agencies conducting various programmes and activities to raise awareness. Madhya Pradesh, once declared the "Tiger State of India" is trending on Twitter with hashtag #TigerStateOfIndia (sponsored by MP government) has been continuously losing the highest number of tigers, every year.

The census report titled, 'The Tiger Estimation Report 2018', provides a clear picture of the present scenario in India.

The report pointed out that, currently there are 2967 tigers in India, which shows growth compared to the last five years. And Madhya Pradesh still holds its number as the state with the highest numbers of tiger - 526, and Karnataka comes after with a number of 524 and Uttarakhand with a number of 442 tigers.

In comparison to the numbers five years ago, which was 1400, the current numbers show a promise. The report also mentions the 'Project Tiger', administrated by the National Tiger Conservation Authority in 1973, way before the TX2 goal, and was the first measure employed by the Indian government for the purpose of wildlife conservation, focused on the improvement of the condition of tigers.