International Day Of Families 2021: History, Theme And Significance Of This Day

In the year 1993, the United Nations (UN) declared 15 May as the International Day of Families to raise awareness about the importance of families and the ways that can help in overcoming the issues in families across the globe. The International Day of Families has been observed by the UN and Universal Peace Federation since 1994 every year. The day is also celebrated with the intention of making people aware of the benefit of staying in a family. In order to know more about this day, please scroll down the article.

History

It was in the year 1993 when a resolution was passed by the United Nations to encourage a better living standard of families across the world. The reason behind doing so was to highlight the importance of a family in the development of a society. Later next year the day was being observed to overcome the socio-economic issues faced by various families. It aimed at improving the condition of families across the world.

Theme

Every year a theme is decided for celebrating the International Day of Families. The theme is decided after going through the issues currently being faced by the families and the advancement achieved by them. This year's theme is Families in Development: Copenhagen & Beijing+25.

Significance

● Every year different issues faced by families across the world are highlighted on this day to come up with a plan to tackle those problems.

● A wide range of events and activities such as seminars, exhibitions, public meetings, workshops, etc. are organised across the world to celebrate this day.

● This year's theme will focus mainly on the role played by families in staying strong and united during the COVID-19 crisis.

● The day also emphasises about the protection and support provided by families to overco