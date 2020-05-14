International Day Of Families 2020: Some Quotes To Share With Your Loved Ones Parents And Children oi-Prerna Aditi

Family is undoubtedly our biggest support system. We receive love, care and motivation from our family. To honour this love and support, every year 15 May is observed as the International Day of Families.

This was declared by the United Nations in 1993 and was celebrated for the first time in 1994. Since then this day is observed to acknowledge the importance of family. To help you celebrate this day with your family in a better way, we are here with some quotes that you can share with your family members.

1. "Families are like branches of a tree. We grow differently but our root remains the same."

2. "Being a family means you are a part of something very wonderful. It means you will love and be loved for the rest of your life."

3. "Other things may change us but we start and end with the family."

4. "Family is the compass that guides us when we are lost. It instils hope and motivation in us."

5. "Everyone needs a house to live in but is a supportive family that makes a home."

6. "Family is like music, some high notes and some low notes. But always a beautiful song."

7. "Family is the support, you will never have to pay for it. Come rain or shine, your family will always be there to cheer you up and encourage you."

8. "A family is a circle of strength; founded in faith, joined in love and kept together by God."

9. "You leave home to seek your fortune and when you get it, you go home and share it with your family"- Anita Baker

10. "Family is where life begins and love never ends."

11. "You don't choose your family. They are God's gift to you as you are to them."

12. "No amount of money or success can take the place of time spent with your family."