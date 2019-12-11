Sticking To His Bengali Roots, Abhijit Banerjee Dons Dhoti While Receiving Nobel Prize 2019 Life oi-Shivangi Karn

On December 10, Abhijit Banerjee, an Indian-American economist received the Economic Nobel prize 2019 from Sweden's King Carl Gustaf at a ceremony in Stockholm. He received the award along with his fellow economist Michael Kremer from America and wife Esther Duflo who too, is a French-American economist and was dressed in a blue saree.

The trio received the Nobel Economic Prize 2019 for their detailed research on the topic "Experimental approach to alleviating global poverty". They were awarded medals and prize money of 9 million Swedish krona (Rs 6.7 crore) to be shared among them. But, Banerjee made headlines for more reason as well, simply by sticking to his Bengali roots and donning a dhoti while receiving the prestigious award.

Watch Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer receive their medals and diplomas at the #NobelPrize award ceremony today. Congratulations!



They were awarded the 2019 Prize in Economic Sciences “for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.” pic.twitter.com/c3ltP7EXcF — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) 10 December 2019

Netizens are applauding the couple for choosing Indian attire. Check out their reactions.

it's so heartwarming to see #AbhijitBanerjee in Dhoti and #EstherDuflo in Saree ....

Proud moment for all Indians 🇮🇳#NobelPrize — Shruti Pandey (@Shruti20081) 10 December 2019

Good to see Mr. & Mrs. Banerjee recieving prize in traditional Indian attaire. — Hegemon🏳️‍🌈 (@Rationale_one) 10 December 2019

Absolutely proud that Profs Banerjees have decided to wear Bengali clothes....@narendramodi @MamataOfficial @derekobrienmp — jyotiray (@jyotiray) 11 December 2019

Born on 21 February 1961 in Mumbai, Abhijit Banerjee becomes the second Indian-origin economist to get the Nobel Prize in his field after Amartya Sen who received the same in the year 1998. Banerjee is a master degree holder in economics from the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi and a PhD in Economics from Harvard University. He is also an author of multiple articles and four books among which, his book 'Poor Economics' won the Goldman Sachs Business Book of the Year. In 2013, he was named among a panel of experts for United Nations Secretary-General to help set up the Millennium Development Goals after 2015.

Banerjee has taught at Harvard University and Princeton University, and currently, he and his wife Esther Duflo are a professor of economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The detailed research conducted by these three Nobel prize winners will help to bring the greatest benefit to humankind by improving the ability to fight global poverty and also to redefine development economics. Their approach will help to provide a lot of positive results in alleviating poverty in the future.