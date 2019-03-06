She Applied Menstrual Blood All Over Her Face!

She Was On Contraception Medicine, Hence Was Watchful About Her Periods She started collecting her menstrual blood, and one day she decided to smear it all across her face and share the photos online.

She Described Periods Her post read, "We hold so much shame in our bodies, and most of us do not realise it until we intentionally explore it. Our periods are an incredibly magical time of the month that holds immense power, and our society keeps us away from that as much as possible."

She Wanted To Connect With Women She started sharing pictures on her Instagram to help women connect with their menstrual cycle as she thought it would be fun. She believed that with menstrual blood one can do things like paint or even pour the blood into the earth. She thinks it's a beautiful thing to get comfortable at touching your own blood.

She Works As A Sex Coach She lives in Los Angeles and works as a sex coach. She claimed that her periods were painful as she had an IUD inserted. After suffering from severe pain, she decided to remove it, and since then she has been in love with her periods.