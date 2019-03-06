TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
She Applied Menstrual Blood All Over Her Face!
Watching somebody smearing blood on their body can give you chills, but what happens if the person is using their menstrual blood to smear their body?
Weird, right? Well, a woman named Demetra Nyx decided to share actual pictures of her menstruation blood. She smeared the blood not only on her face but also on her body!
Check out the bizarre details.
She Was On Contraception Medicine, Hence Was Watchful About Her Periods
She started collecting her menstrual blood, and one day she decided to smear it all across her face and share the photos online.
She Described Periods
Her post read, "We hold so much shame in our bodies, and most of us do not realise it until we intentionally explore it. Our periods are an incredibly magical time of the month that holds immense power, and our society keeps us away from that as much as possible."
She Wanted To Connect With Women
She started sharing pictures on her Instagram to help women connect with their menstrual cycle as she thought it would be fun. She believed that with menstrual blood one can do things like paint or even pour the blood into the earth. She thinks it's a beautiful thing to get comfortable at touching your own blood.
She Works As A Sex Coach
She lives in Los Angeles and works as a sex coach. She claimed that her periods were painful as she had an IUD inserted. After suffering from severe pain, she decided to remove it, and since then she has been in love with her periods.
Her Posts Receive Mixed Reactions From The Netizens!
Demetra's posts have apparently received both positive and negative comments on her Instagram. While some people tell her she may as well be wiping poo on her face!
On the other hand, there are some individuals who only encourage her to keep posting honest pictures of her blood.
What is your take on this? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.