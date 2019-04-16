Video Of Twins ‘Fighting’ Inside Mother’s Womb During Ultrasound Is Going Viral Life oi-Syeda Farah Noor

Carrying twins can be great news but what happens when you see the ultrasound scans and find out that the babies have already started fighting with each other even before coming out in this world?

Sounds crazy right? Here, we are sharing a video of identical twins who are seen boxing each other during the scan.

Check out the video and details of the same below.

The Video was Shared Last Year According to sources, the video was captured by the expectant dad of his wife's ultrasound in China and surfaced sometime last year. She was carrying twin girls and was reportedly four months pregnant at the time of the ultrasound. The Ultrasound Scan Showed... An ultrasound scan video showed that the two foetuses seemingly seen kicking and hitting each other. The video has gone viral since the time it was shared by their dad on social media. The Father Was Amused Seeing This Action Of His Unborn Babies The dad revealed that he found it to be amusing when he watched his unborn daughters 'boxing with each other for a few rounds'. The Video Has Become A Viral Hit On Social Media Even though the video is a year-old and the twin girls are born, the data reveals that the video was a super hit as the original footage has received more than 2.5 million views and 80,000 plus comments on social media. So what do you think of the video? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.