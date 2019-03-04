Mysteries Of India That Are Still Unsolved Life oi-Syeda Farah Noor

There are several unsolved mysteries that will make you wonder on how was it even possible in the first place!

As researchers try to solve them through various means, they only leave them with more questions and most of the mysteries still remain unanswered.

Here are some of the unexplained mysteries of India that you need to learn about. Check them out.

The Twin Village A village in India is called the ‘village of twins.' This is due to the strikingly large number of twin births in the village. It is even more strange as the individuals who even leave this village and go to another place and give birth are also reported to have twins. According to stats, this village has about 200 pairs of twins. Taj Mahal Conspiracy An author named P K Oak wrote a book that had stated facts about how the Moghul Emperor Shahjahan had apparently taken the then ‘Tejomahalaya' from the then king of Jaipur by force and renamed it to Taj Mahal. Jodhpur Boom On December 18, 2012, a sonic boom was heard in Jodhpur. This remains a closed mystery till date. It is reported that the army denied performing any such activity from their end while the boom sound had clanged in the entire city. The Cursed Village - Kuldhara This is a village that is located 15 km away from Jaisalmer. The place is a mystery as the entire village vanished one night without any intimation. The Kuldhara village was established in the year 1291 and it flourished in leaps and bounds as it had over 84 villages in its vicinity. It is believed that the villagers were threatened by an evil Dewan and this left the people scared and as a result they evacuated the land in one night. The Kongka La Pass UFO Base This UFO base is situated on the Indo-China border. It is rumoured that there have been many reports of multiple UFO type sightings in the sky. According to reports, the area does not have an army base nearby and their is no border force manning the immediate area which make the UFO sightings a big mystery.