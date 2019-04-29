ENGLISH

    His Heartbeat Stabilised, All Thanks To Potholes!

    By

    Potholes are considered to be very dangerous since there are so many deaths reported every year due to the accidents caused by them.

    Though the reports of deaths due to potholes seem to be a common thing, you would be shocked to know that these potholes can be lifesavers at times too!

    Man’s Heartbeat Stabilised

    This is the case of a 59-year-old man from Gretna, Malaysia, who was being rushed to hospital as he had a racing heart at work.

    It is reported that the man's heartbeat had skyrocketed to a rate of 200 beats per minute, but the potholes ride to the hospital stabilised his heartbeat and saved his life. Apparently, he had no history of heart problems.

    According to the doctors, the potholes are believed to have acted as electrical shock that helped the patient by stabilising his heartbeat. The jolts of the potholes had converted the patient's racing heartbeat to normal.

    But we at India still cannot go by this as this is one of the rarest cases. So if you have to go over potholes in case of an emergency, then do watch out!

    Until then share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Read more about: viral stories viral news bizarre
    Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2019, 17:49 [IST]
