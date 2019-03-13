ENGLISH

    She Almost Died After Trying To Sell Her Eggs To Buy iPhone!

    By

    To what extent do you think people have gone to buy what that they like?

    From selling off their stuff to even robbery, people have done the craziest things to buy the most expensive things.

    Here is one such case where a girl decided to earn easy money to buy the latest iPhone XS Max. Check her story!

    She Decided To Sell Her Eggs

    The university student from East China, whose identity has not been revealed, was reported to have found an easy way to make money. She nearly died after she underwent surgery to sell her eggs in a black market to buy a new iPhone!

    She Had Received 10 Injections Per Day!

    The 20-year-old student was reported to have taken more than 10 injections before the surgery, and this was done to stimulate her ovaries before she had an operation to remove her eggs.

    She Had Her Surgery

    She underwent surgery and within 3 days into it, her health quickly deteriorated. She suffered severe abdominal bloating and difficulty in breathing and had to be rushed to the hospital.

    She Was Not Aware Of The Cons!

    The student was not aware of the consequences of selling eggs as the person whom she contacted to sell her eggs had apparently told her that selling eggs 'does not cause harm to the body.' She was also told that she would have to receive injections every day for 15 days before the medics would remove her eggs.

    Her Diagnosis

    The woman was diagnosed with ‘ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome.' This is a condition that happens when ovaries become too stimulated for egg growth and fluid builds up around them.

    She Had To Be Treated Immediately

    The doctors revealed that more than five litres of fluid had been drained from her abdomen. Apparently, her ovaries had expanded as if she had been pregnant for 7-8 months!

    She Recovered Luckily

    The doctors shared that the woman would have even lost her life if she would not have got herself checked after her condition got worse. She was treated for 3 days and the medics revealed that she would be fine once she recovers.

    Guess the girl learned a hard lesson that making money is not an easy task! What do you think of this case? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 13:06 [IST]
