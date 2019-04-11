She Suffers Permanent Brain Damage After Going On A Liquid Diet Life oi-Syeda Farah Noor

We all love to stay fit and healthy. From following all tricks to lose weight to getting help from a professional, we tend to do a lot to reduce the extra flab that we have.

Here in this article we are sharing the story of a woman who went on a liquid diet based on the instructions from an 'alternative therapist'.

Check out how the woman slipped into permanent brain damage.

She Was Put On A Strict Liquid Diet A woman, who is in her 40s, was taken to a hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel, after being put on a strict juice diet. She Was On The Diet For 3 Weeks Apparently the woman was on the diet for three weeks after she visited an 'alternative therapist' in Tel Aviv. Her Diet Included... As part of the diet, the woman was only allowed to consume fruit juices and water. This caused an imbalance of salt in her body. During this phase her weight dropped below 90 lb (40 kg). Her Condition Worsened According to doctors, the woman is likely to have suffered from hyponatraemia, also known as water intoxication. This is a condition that is caused by low levels of sodium in the blood and it occurs in people who drink a lot of water when they are recovering from stomach upsets without replacing the electrolytes. Now she is left with a permanent brain damage! About The Professional According to the rules in Israel, individuals do not require any qualification to call themselves therapists and start giving out health advice. So the next time you think of going on diet, guess you need to do a lot of research and search for genuine diet plan. Share your thoughts about the case in the comment section below.