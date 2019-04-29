Woman Undergoes 30 Surgeries To Look Like Adult Star Life oi-Syeda Farah Noor

There are several things that people tend to do to prove their love. This case of a young girl who lost her true identity to just please her boyfriend is a learning in itself.

A young YouTuber, who decided to undergo 30 surgeries to look like the favourite adult star of her now ex boyfriend, has been regretting her decision.

Check out the entire story details here.

The Incident Happened In Hong Kong The vlogger named Berry Ng is a 23-year-old woman who hails from Hong Kong. She is known for her YouTube channel. This young woman has underwent over 30 cosmetic surgeries in the past 6 years. It Took 6 Years For Her To Realise Berry had the first procedure when she was just 16 years old and since then she has spent an estimated total of USD 3,000 in over 30 procedures. She Had Been Criticised For Her Looks Berry claimed that her boyfriend had been repeatedly criticising her physical appearance and he often compared her to supermodels to bring her confidence down. He Never Stopped Her From Surgeries Berry revealed that her ex had never stopped her from getting surgeries done. She added that if he would have stopped her even once, then she would not have got so many surgeries done. The surgeries were done on her eyes, forehead, cheeks, nose, chin, and breasts. He Was Never Impressed With Her When Berry's mum saw her after her surgeries she was heartbroken and seeing her boyfriend made Berry realise that she did a grave mistake. She decided to leave her boyfriend because she knew that she would never feel attractive enough for him even after so many surgeries.