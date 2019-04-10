ENGLISH

    Is This The Latest Trend To Get Rid Of Pain?

    By

    People tend to follow a new trend every other day. Some of them are bizarre and very weird.

    Here is one of the latest trends that people in China are following. They are hanging themselves by their necks to get rid of pain.

    People In China Are Hanging By Their Necks For Relief

    Check out the details of the same.

    Array

    The Trend Is Gaining Popularity

    A bizarre trend is gaining popularity in China where people are seen dangling from harnesses. They also tend to swing their bodies on improvised cervical traction devices.

    Array

    The Claim...

    Individuals who have tried the routine claim that this trick has helped them heal their neck pain. On the other hand, experts believe that people should limit their time on the contraption to avoid injuries.

    Array

    People Are Posting Pictures And Videos Of Themselves

    Several images and videos are being uploaded by the participants. Strangely the trend has gained popularity among the pensioners and they are swinging their bodies back and forth on these improvised cervical traction devices.

    Array

    About The Devices...

    These neck cervical traction devices are said to give relief from pain by stretching the vertebrae of the cervical spine and neck of the individuals as it reduces pressure on the nerves.

    What do you think? Do you wish to hang like these people? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 18:02 [IST]
