ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Mum Ironed Her Daughter’s Breasts To Make Her Look Ugly

    By

    Even though the world is progressing, sexual preferences of a person is still considered to be a taboo in a few cultures and practices.

    Here is one such case of a woman whose mother wanted her to be ugly and hence, she decided to iron her daughter's breasts.

    According to the victim, breast ironing ritual is nothing but an 'abuse' that 'dehumanises' women.

    Check out the details of this bizarre incident.

    Array

    The Incident...

    The woman, who is known as ‘Simone', hails from the United Kingdom. In a documentary for BBC, she revealed that her own mother ironed her breasts when she was just 13 years old.

    Array

    This Is Why Her Mum Did It...

    She claimed that her mother did this to her after she found out that she was gay. According to her, she believed that her mother thought that she was attractive because of her breasts and if she could iron them flat, then maybe she could become ugly and no one would admire her.

    Array

    She Was Made To Wear A Tight Strap

    Simone further revealed that she was also made to wear a tight strap around her breasts in order to stop her breasts from growing further.

    Array

    The Practice Had A Long-term Effect On Her

    Simone noticed that the breast ironing ritual that she had undergone at such a tender age had a long-term effect on her. She revealed that she feels like there's a knot inside her breasts and it hurts when she feeds her baby with a man she had married as a result of an arranged marriage.

     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue