ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    He Loves To Lick And Bite His Friends Just Like A Dog

    By

    People tend to do crazy things to find inner peace. Trying unusual things to find out their sexuality or even personality, the list is endless.

    Human Pup

    Here is one such example of a man who believes that he is a pup since he was a little kid. The man dresses up like a 'human pup' and spends time just like a puppy!

    Check out the details of his life as a human pup!

    Array

    He Never Felt Like A Human

    The man named Kaz James, 37, from Salford, Greater Manchester, has embraced his 'true self' as he believes that he is a human pup. He believes that he 'never felt like a human' as he has embraced his true self by living life as a 'human pup' and even eating his meals from a bowl.

    Array

    He Unleashes His Inner Self

    Kaz James, who works as a store manager, claims that he regularly unleashes his inner self by barking at his friends and carrying items with his teeth and even snacks on the Bonio dog biscuits!

    Array

    He Wears Even A Dog’s Suit

    Outside work, James is often seen wearing customised rubber outfits, masks, dog leads, harnesses and even a bespoke £2,000 fur suit.

    Array

    He Also Loves Eating From The Bowl

    James claims that he loves nothing more than relaxing at home and eating meals out of his bowl. He further revealed that he does not eat dog food, but eats regular food just like a normal person. He also claimed that he loves Bonio dog biscuits and relishes them!

    What do you think of this case? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Read more about: viral news viral weird
    Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2019, 17:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 4, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue