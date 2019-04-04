He Loves To Lick And Bite His Friends Just Like A Dog Life oi-Syeda Farah Noor

People tend to do crazy things to find inner peace. Trying unusual things to find out their sexuality or even personality, the list is endless.

Here is one such example of a man who believes that he is a pup since he was a little kid. The man dresses up like a 'human pup' and spends time just like a puppy!

Check out the details of his life as a human pup!

He Never Felt Like A Human The man named Kaz James, 37, from Salford, Greater Manchester, has embraced his 'true self' as he believes that he is a human pup. He believes that he 'never felt like a human' as he has embraced his true self by living life as a 'human pup' and even eating his meals from a bowl. He Unleashes His Inner Self Kaz James, who works as a store manager, claims that he regularly unleashes his inner self by barking at his friends and carrying items with his teeth and even snacks on the Bonio dog biscuits! He Wears Even A Dog's Suit Outside work, James is often seen wearing customised rubber outfits, masks, dog leads, harnesses and even a bespoke £2,000 fur suit. He Also Loves Eating From The Bowl James claims that he loves nothing more than relaxing at home and eating meals out of his bowl. He further revealed that he does not eat dog food, but eats regular food just like a normal person. He also claimed that he loves Bonio dog biscuits and relishes them!