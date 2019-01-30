ENGLISH

Meet The 10 Richest YouTubers

Imagine getting paid for something that you just love doing! From sharing your daily chores to unboxing products to a lot more and you get paid for it?

Sounds fancy, right? But this is what individuals on YouTube are doing and this is making them the richest guys in the business!

Here are some of the richest YouTubers who are not only influencers but also creative in catering to their audience by creating new videos on their channels.

Check out the list of the richest YouTubers who are ruling the Internet and making tonnes of money!

Ryan ToysReview: $29.8 Million

Image Courtesy

Ryan is just seven years old and he plays and reviews toys for his 17 million followers! This little guy also conducts science experiments and has a toy and clothing line at Walmart and Target. Now, that is some business for a young chap of this age!

Jake Paul: $29.2 Million

Image Courtesy

He is a 21-year-old YouTuber who lives in LA and he seems to gain joy and he makes a lot of money by doing lots of ridiculous ‘comedy' videos, rap film clips and even pranks.

Dude Perfect: $20 Million

Image Courtesy

The channel is operated by a group of five dudes and a Panda. They have more than five billion views and over 32 million subscribers. These guys' channel is mainly sport-focused as they feature a lot of wonderful stunts and trick shots.

Daniel Middleton: $18.5 Million

Image Courtesy

He is a professional gamer, who mainly focuses on the famous game Minecraft. Apart from this, he also has a YouTube red series. He also released his own graphic novel and acting credits. He has been playing on camera for six years. Daniel's YouTube channel is dantdm.

Jeffree Star: $18 Million

Image Courtesy

Jeffree Star is one of the known faces of YouTube since 2014. He also launched his YouTube channel along with his makeup brand. On this YouTube channel, he posts videos of tutorials, beauty tips, and personal vlogs. He has posted over 300 videos and he has over 11 million subscribers.

Evan Fong: $15.5 Million

Image Courtesy

He is a 25-year-old YouTuber from Canada and he makes gaming videos. His style of editing the videos is what makes him the most famous individual. He shortens long videos of gaming into one comical video. Apart from this, he also has his own YouTube Red series called the ‘Paranormal Action Squad'.

Felix Kjellberg: $15.5 Million

Image Courtesy

Felix is a Swedish star who has a net worth of $15.5 million. Felix is famous for making comedy videos in which one can see him playing different video games in the horror genre. His YouTube channel is named ‘PewDiePie.' He has more than 36 million subscribers with his gaming videos, and his videos have been viewed over nine billion times.

Mark Fischbach: $12.5 Million

Image Courtesy

Mark runs the YouTube channel named ‘MarkiplierGAME' and he has more than 20 million subscribers. His Let's Play gameplay commentary on his videos are mostly admired by a lot of people. He has been posting videos on YouTube for over five years now which ranks him in the top 10 richest YouTubers.



     

