He Is Facing Breathing Problem As His Pet Cat Sleeps On His Face!

Having a pet is like having an extended family member whom you need to take care of just like a baby.

If you have a pet cat, then you would have less responsibilities when compared to individuals with a pet dog. But this is the case of a young man with a pet cat that became the cause of his health issue.

Check out the details about the same.

He Had Installed A Camera For His Pet Cat It is reported that the young man named Lomphonten had set up a hidden camera at his house to find out what his pet cat "Achi" does when he's at work. The Man Started Facing Difficulty In Breathing It is reported that the man had difficulty in breathing for over a period of time. This was something unusual as he had always been healthy. He Decided To Find The Cause Of His Health Issue Since Lomphonten wanted to find out why he was suffering from breathlessness and suffocation every morning he woke up, he decided to change the camera position to find out on what happened to him when he slept. He was shocked when the footage revealed what exactly his cat was up to as he slept. The Cat Loved Sleeping On His Face In the footage, it was seen that his pet cat was happily sitting on his face blocking his breathing. The cat was on his face for over an hour and this seems to be a regular scene for the cat. The incident was shared by him on social media and since then it has gone viral. Isn't it cute? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.