Bizarre Facts About Hanging Coffins!

    Visiting a place and learning about its history is something that most of us love to do. But what happens when you get to see some hanging coffins for real? Sounds crazy right? Well, such a place does exist in for real!

    This is a place where you will find real hanging coffins and some of these coffins have been up there for even centuries!

    Have You Heard About The Hanging Coffins?

    Check out the details of the same!

    The Place Is In The Philippines

    Sagada is a unique town in the Philippines. The place is full of fascinating caves, majestic mountains, and breathtaking wilderness. One of the highlights of this place are the hanging coffins from the mountains. Some of these coffins are believed to be centuries old!

    This Is An Ancient Practice

    Suspending coffins are known to be an ancient practice. Hanging coffins have been a regular practice in several other countries like China, Indonesia etc.

    This Strange Tradition Is Over 2000 Years Old

    This strange tradition is believed to have been upheld for more than 2000 years now. It is believed there are more coffins hanging from these cliffs than what is visible. The coffins tend to fall off, and this gives space for new coffins to be attached.

    The Youngsters Build Coffins In This Place

    The youngsters step in to build coffins for their elders as a tradition.

    If The Body Does Not Fit Then…

    In cases where the person's body does not fit inside the coffin, then it is broken down at joints to fit it inside the coffin.

    The Common Belief Behind Hanging Coffins

    It is a common belief that hanging coffins are symbolic of the soul's association with heaven.

    What do you think of this practice? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Read more about: history facts world
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 18:11 [IST]
