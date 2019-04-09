Girl Wants To Meet Her Mum Who Abandoned Her 14 Years Ago! Life oi-Syeda Farah Noor

What would you do if you realised that you were willingly abandoned by your parents at the time of birth? Sounds disturbing right? The way one would react to this situation may vary depending on the maturity level of the individuals.

Here is one such case of a teenager who watched the video of her birth mother abandoning her when she was just a few hours old.

Check out how she handled the entire scenario with great maturity.

She Was Abandoned Within Hours Jessica Boatwright is a 14-year-old girl. In a viral video, she is seen watching a video of her birth mother dropping her inside a hospital and walking out within hours of her birth. She Watched The Video For The First Time She broke down while she watched the CCTV footage of her mum abandoning her inside the hospital. According to the police, her mother is missing and the officials were not able to trace her. Her Adoptive Parents Are Supportive Jessica's adoptive parents namely Brad and Anna Boatwright are supportive of Jessica's decision to find her biological mother. Jessica further revealed that she wishes to even meet her first foster mum who took care of her until she turned 5 months old. Jessica’s Message To Her Biological Mother Jessica wants to meet her biological mother. She said 'I love you, even though I've never met you. I want her to know ... not to feel terrible and not to feel guilty in any way.' She wants to meet her and have a fairytale end. We just hope Jessica finds her mum and her peace! What do you think of this story? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.