Interesting Facts You Should Know About Former Defence Minister George Fernandes

Every time a legend passes away, the nation mourns the death while the millennials are unsure of the great work they would have served the country with.
One such great personality is that of Mr George Fernandes who was also the Defence Minister of India.
Since the nation is mourning his death, we are here to share some of the lesser-known facts about the great legend.
Check it out...
He Was Known For His Simplicity
George Mathew Fernandes was known for his simplicity. He would do the dishes and wash clothes even as a union minister.
He Was Elected 9 Times
George Mathew Fernandes was elected nine times to the Lok Sabha. He was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1967. He held high portfolios such as communications, industry, and railways, apart from serving as Defence Minister.
He Was A Long-time Socialist
He was a long-time socialist, who rose to political prominence when he was the leader at the Bombay Taxi Unions Association. He defeated "Uncrowned King of Bombay" S.K. Patil, who was a Congress heavy-weight in the 1967 general election.
He Disguised Himself To Avoid Getting Arrested
To avoid being arrested during the 1975-77 Emergency, he went into hiding as a Sikh man, with beard and turban and as a result, he did not get caught.
