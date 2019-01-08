Couple Used “Google Translator” To Communicate

Love is something that does not need words to be expressed. What happens when you are in love, and you do not need words to express?
This is one such case of a couple who is from different origins and yet believe they are soul mates.
The couple barely knows each other's language, but that does not stop them from loving each other as they use a Google translator to communicate.
Check out their exciting story.
The Couple Met At A Nightclub
The couple named Chloe Smith, 23 who hails from Wolverhampton, West Midlands, met her now-boyfriend, Daniele Marisco aged 25. Daniele hails from Naples in Italy. It is said that the couple first met at a nightclub in Ibiza two years ago.
It Was Love At First Sight For Them
The couple claims that it was love at first sight for them as they soon realised that they could communicate through 'Google Translate.' They currently love watching videos with subtitles of their respective languages.
Chloe Made The First Move
Despite knowing that the pair knew nothing about each other's language, Chloe took the courage to make her first move and asked him for his number as she just found him to be so attractive.
Most Read: They Met At A Sex Change Clinic And Are All Set To Marry
Friends Thought It Was A Holiday Fling
The couple revealed that their friends thought that their affair was nothing but a holiday fling as they assumed it would be short-lived. It has been 2 years now that Chloe has moved with him and the couple lives together.
They Do Not Use Translator Anymore
The couple improved their language understanding by merely speaking to each other. They did not need to take any lessons. They have learned to speak both Italian and English. This is a step that they have taken to ensure their relationship lasts forever.
Most Read: Man Thought His Wife Was A Woman, But...
What do you think of their love story? Share your thoughts in the comment section below. For more exciting stories share your thoughts in the comment section below.
TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- India Bharat Bandh LIVE: App-Based Cabs And Metro Trains Unaffected In Bengaluru
-
- PM Modi Announces 10% Job Reservation For "Economically Backward” Upper Castes
- Intel Ice Lake CPUs Based On 10nm Fabrication Now Official!
- Indian Cricket Team Celebrate Test Series Win — Here Are The Highlights
- Top-Selling Cars In India 2018 December: Maruti Suzuki And Hyundai Set A New Sales Benchmark
- Bhumi Pednekar's Multi-hued Dress Is Perfect For A Rocking Weekend
- Sushant's Sonchiriya Trailer Looks Gripping!
- Go For A Trip With Your Kids To This Family-friendly Destination Of Valsad