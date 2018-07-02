Love Horoscope For July 2018

The Mars retrograde seems to be impacting all the zodiac signs, and the love life of all the zodiac signs seem to get affected.

Here in this article, we bring in details about the zodiac signs and the love predictions for July 2018.

Check out the love predictions that are based on sun signs.

Monthly Zodiac Predictions For July 2018

Aries: March 21-April 19

For Aries, the return of Mars remains in this sign for most of July 2018. This move gives more confidence, and it also has the effect of making the individuals even more assertive. Significant changes are said to happen in your life. The last two years were filled with responsibilities of home or family. Connections with creativity, children, romance and fun, seem to be at the peak through the month. They will be learning more about themselves, and their potential seems to increase. Hard work and disciplined action in the things that they do will be rewarded in the long term. On the other hand, if they are single, a severe romance seems to enter their life by the end of the month.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

For Taurus individuals the love planet Venus seems to move in their romance sector on July 9, and it would remain there until August 6. If you are a single person, then this month is considered to be one of your most auspicious cycles to meet a new love interest from your work or someone whom you meet while you are pursuing a health interest. While, on the other hand, if you are in a relationship, then Jupiter will turn direct in your partnership sector on July 10. This is allowing you and your sweetheart to spend some good time through the month.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

Gemini individuals might feel blocked about how to move forward with positive communication in their current relationship. It is possible that they are not going to agree with the opinion of their loved ones. There are chances that chaos and feud will be the hot topic for these individuals. The universe seems to be asking them to reconsider their ideas and beliefs and try to see a different way. On the other hand, they need to open up their mind to new creative ideas by keeping the lines of communication open.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

Cancer individuals will have the strength to embrace their weaknesses this month. They need to stop giving the power for their own needs over to their mate. They can't expect their partner to meet all their needs. They need to understand that something in the name of love has been giving them a false sense of security and this is the time for them to reclaim their stability.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

For Leo individuals, the dynamic between their partners might get tough by the end of the month if they are not careful. As Mercury will turn retrograde on July 26 in their sign, it makes it seem like nothing is right to their partner. The Mars retrograde appears to make them already low as they tend to feel like they can't do anything right. All that they need to do is hold on to their emotions and make decisions wisely.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

For Virgo individuals, self-reflection and the ability to unblock their mental outlook on romance seems to put them in a stronger position to love stronger and healthier in the future. They will find themselves to be much quieter and unwilling regarding directly talking to their partner. With the love planet Venus residing in this sign from July 9-August 6, these individuals will be confused about matters of the heart, but at the same time they will also see the beauty in this and have a pleasant time through the month with their partner.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

For Libra individuals, their love life might require them to keep their feelings to themselves for most of the month. They find themselves in a loose situation where they find themselves being caught up in an emotional affair with someone who they can have an emotional bond and not share a physical relationship with.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

For Scorpio individuals, the Jupiter retrograde seems to have put their emotional side from growing for a moment to take care of how far they have come. They will experience endless growth without time to process, and they seem to appreciate it. On the other hand, even though the increase in the progress in their life seems to have stalled, things seem to fall in place by the month end.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

For Sagittarius individuals, the dilemma that they face in July is that they might find the best course of action. This month is not the right time for them to hold back their emotions because they are afraid of the reaction. They might not be ready to handle the truth, and this is something that they are completely aware of.

Capricorn: Dec 23- Jan 20

Capricorn individuals who are dating someone, this is when they are likely to look at each other and realise what they have more effectively. They will be driven to take this relationship to its next level.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

This month is the perfect time when they feel depleted themselves and their self-care will become a priority in any way that they can. With the tensions in Lunar eclipse in this sign on July 27th, there are possibilities of ending relationships. Surprisingly, there is very little guilt that these individuals will face.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

Pisces individuals seem to experience sudden new opportunities. They need to remember that they don't have to listen to their friends or anyone else during this month especially if they are considering looking out for a new romantic opportunity. All that they need to do is go with the flow and get the quiet space to listen to their intuition about their love life progress.