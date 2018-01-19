Real-life Story: Psychopath Husband Killed His Wife On Their First Night

This Incident Happened In Pakistan

This case happened in Pakistan, where a newly-wed bride was murdered in the most gruesome way by her own husband on their first night of their wedding. Apparently, the psychopath husband had added a rod in the privates of the victim until she dropped dead.

The Concept Of Having Sex Before Reception!

It is revealed that a practice of making love before the reception is a common thing across various religions. It makes us cringe on how can a couple in an arranged marriage who are complete strangers end up in the act, and all this for the sake of the ritual!

It Was Not Labelled As Rape

Though the woman was legally married to the psychopath husband, it was considered to be legal for the man to force himself on her. This rule is something that makes the world feel that these thoughts and ideas need to be changed for the betterment!

He Was Her Relative

Apparently, the unnamed man was her first cousin and she was married to him. And as per the rituals, she was forced to have sex with the man on their reception night.

The Girl Was Taken To The Hospital!

Since the newly-wed bride was bleeding profusely, she was taken to the hospital where she was suffering from excessive post-coital bleeding! The bleeding was excessive, as the man had inserted an iron rod and repeatedly abused her while she was bleeding.

The Doctor Tweeted About This Incident

"ONE OF MY PATIENTS DIED OF EXCESS BLEEDING WHICH WAS APPARENTLY DUE TO REALLY SEVERE POST-COITAL TEARS. BECAUSE THE CUTS WERE GRAVE & DIDN'T SEEM LIKE PCTS, WE CONVINCED HER FATHER TO APPROVE AUTOPSY. TURNS OUT HER HUSBAND WAS A PSYCHOPATH WHO FUCKED HER WITH IRON BARS."

The Family's Take On The Event…

Since the man was their own relative, the family of the girl was supposed to withdraw the case and all this again was for the society's sake! It makes us wonder as to when would a person get justice when the crime gets hidden for the sake of the society!

The Doctor Further Revealed About The Incident

She revealed more about the incident in her after-tweets, as people expressed their anger and a tweet-storm has started ever since the doctor shared that the parents were willing to forgive the culprit because they were related. Phew!

The Woman Who Poisoned 17 Of Her In-laws!

Another case of a forced arranged marriage led to the killing of 17 people, where the bride had decided to poison her own husband by spiking his glass of milk. Apparently, the man did not drink the milk and instead his innocent mum mixed the milk in a pot where they made "Lassi" and the entire family was believed to have drank that and lost their lives! Well, all this because she wanted to be with her boyfriend!

The Man Who Raped 2 Goats In Kenya!

With humans being raped and killed every other day and these stories already not enough for us to digest, there are some of the most bizarre incidents of animals being sexually abused by humans, which have been reported. A rare bizarre case of an unnamed man was reported, where his own mother had complained about her son killing their 2 pet goats after he was sexually abusing these animals for 2 hours. Apparently, the goats could not handle the abuse and they succumbed to death!