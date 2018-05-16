Your Zodiac Defines The Shape & Feature Of Your Eyes

Eyes do a lot of talking and understanding on what the other person wants to convey can be made easier by looking into the person's eyes.

We all know that each of the zodiac signs has its own share of personality traits and physicality. Understanding each of the zodiac sign's behaviour and nature gets easy when we know how these set of individuals are influenced by the same.

Here, in this article, we are revealing about how our eyes and the features are linked to zodiac signs. We can thus find similar characteristics and features in people belonging to the same zodiac sign, in this case let's see what our eyes can define.

Check it out...

Aries: March 21-April 19

Aries have sharp, wide eyes, which are very intense. They are very focused and their eye shape is often almond shaped. It is said that individuals that are ruled by Mars often will look you straight in the eye, as if they are directly focusing on making an eye contact with you.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

Taurus individuals have eyes that usually have darker shades of earthy colours. Their eyes can be defined as relaxed, emotionally reserved, but at the same time, they are vulnerable looking as well. These Earthy Venus-ruled zodiacs have doe-shaped eyes, which reveal innocence as well.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

Mischievous glint is what you would find in a Gemini's eyes. Their eyes dart from here to there and they seem to be always interested in learning about their surroundings. Their alert, quick-moving eyes are often the easiest way to recognise these individuals. It is often seen that their eyes are sparkling the most.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

Cancer individuals and their eyes can be Anime kinds! Their eyes can be big round like the moon; but at the same time, it can also be almond shaped. These individuals' eyes are innocent, kind of sad, sweet, and slightly timid. They have really reflective eyes.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

Leo individuals are playful and seductive. They have those heavy eyelids that make them to appear like a lion. They usually have a tendency to blink slowly, just like a lion. When a person looks at them, they come across as a vibrant and commanding individual. When they are mad, their eyes turn dark and intense with a fearless glare, which can push anyone to a temperamental point.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

Virgo individual has mercurial qualities that give these individuals an intense and shining glimmer in the eyes. These individuals seem to have big round eyes. Depth in their eyes is what attracts others to them. They have serious stares with focused eyes, which can always have a coherent look all the time. They also have long freakish eyelashes as well.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

Libra individuals often have symmetrical eyes, which are often looked upon as flirty eyes. They have extremely sparkly eyes with a romantic gaze. They are charming and cunning at the same time. They often look like they are trying to charm others. These individuals love to look at themselves in the mirror. Overall, these individuals are blessed with happy eyes and a peaceful content with the universe.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

Scorpio individuals have a piercing quality. They have magnetic and penetrating eyes which can be hypnotic and mysterious at times. One needs to be aware of their hypnotizing ability, as they can literally put you in a trance with just one look. Just like a laser, these individuals use their eyes to scan everything. Apart from this, they can even talk with their eyes, without even saying a word. They can also just shoot you a look and you will know it.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

Sagittarius individuals have bright and honest eyes. They seem to have a glint in their eyes like kids, when they are being playful. They are usually off in their mind planning their next adventure or trip and they seem to have quick-moving eyes, which make them stand out of the crowd.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

Capricorn individuals usually tend to have deep penetrating eyes. It makes them look like they are working some kind of a magic on you. They are calm, composed and have a serious look in the eyes. Their narrow eyes seem to be displeased. On the other hand, these individuals are prone to dark eye circles, eye bags, and have wrinkles under the eyes.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

Their eyes make it look like they are here but are present somewhere else mentally. They can look cold and can also have a perfect art of the cold gaze that can freeze anybody. They are gorgeous and obvious. But, at the same time, they seem to be looking out for some space.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

Pisces individuals have the most beautiful eyes in the zodiac! They have dreamy, enigmatic and crystal-clear eyes. Women of this sign have that "staring off in the distance" look with their eyes as well.

What is your take on this? Let us know in the comment section below and for more interesting zodiac sign updates, follow our section as we bring in more details about the zodiac signs.